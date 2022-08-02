(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures will spike in New York, Washington, Philadelphia and Boston on Thursday in a blast of heat that threatens to topple records and bring Central Park its hottest day yet this summer.

The high in Manhattan’s Central Park could reach 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius), which would surpass the record for the date of 97 set in 1929, according to the National Weather Service. The spike will stand out with temperatures only expected to reach 89 on Wednesday and falling back to 90 on Friday.

Boston could also set a record at 97 for the date, while Philadelphia’s 98 and Washington’s 97 would fall short of the all-time daily highes.

“The real hottest forecast day is Thursday,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

The one-day spike will be caused by a weather front moving west to east through the middle of the week, Oravec said. The weather system also could bring some rain to New York on Friday.

