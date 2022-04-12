(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s second-in-command was indicted on federal bribery charges for allegedly funneling fraudulent donations to one of his past campaigns.

Brian Benjamin surrendered to authorities Tuesday and will appear in court, the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Benjamin’s office didn’t immediately respond to a call requesting comment on the charges.

