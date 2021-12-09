(Bloomberg) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art is removing the Sackler name from some of its most iconic exhibition spaces, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur.

The Museum said it made the agreement with the families of Dr. Mortimer Sackler and Dr. Raymond Sackler, according to a statement on Thursday.

“Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the Museum and the important mission that it serves,” the descendants said in a statement. “The earliest of these gifts were made almost fifty years ago, and now we are passing the torch to others who might wish to step forward to support the Museum.”

The New York cultural institution has come under criticism for its connections to the family, who profited from the blockbuster painkiller Oxycontin, which has contributed to a staggering public health crisis in the U.S.

“The Met has been built by the philanthropy of generations of donors – and the Sacklers have been among our most generous supporters,” Dan Weiss, President and chief executive officer of The Met, said in the release.

