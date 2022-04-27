(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to ramp up its number of electric buses, part of the agency’s goal for zero-emissions by 2040 for the nation’s largest bus fleet.

The MTA anticipates 60 new electric buses will start arriving later this year, with another 470 coming in 2025 and 2026, Sunil Nair, chief officer of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program, said during the agency’s monthly board meeting on Wednesday.

The MTA is transitioning its 5,800 bus fleet to an all-electric vehicles by 2040. It requires the agency to retrofit all of its 28 bus depots with charging equipment and training 12,000 bus operators and 3,500 mechanics with the new technology, Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said during the meeting.

“This is an incredibly exciting development, but we have to be clear that it’s just the first step in a complex process that is going to take some time,” Lieber said. “There’s a widespread impression that going zero emissions is just a little like deciding to go to the Tesla dealer instead of going to the Chevy dealer. Actually, switching to electric from diesel and even to less polluting compressed natural gas buses and hybrid buses is an enormous undertaking.”

The zero-emissions goal means the MTA will need 370 megawatts of additional power to charge those vehicles, the equivalent of lighting up nearly 200,000 homes, Nair said.

Electric buses cost about 60% more than diesel, Nair said. The MTA, the largest U.S. public-transit provider, will submit a request for more than $100 million of federal funding to help cover the cost of the next phase of deployment, Lieber said.

“We’re going to push hard to get what we deserve,” Lieber said.

