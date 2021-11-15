(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to delay scheduled fare hikes for six months and will suspend potential service cuts “indefinitely” as the agency is set to receive billions of dollars in aid from a $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill.

The MTA’s board will consider those changes at its monthly meeting Wednesday. The agency will postpone the fare increases for six months, at least, Janno Lieber, the agency’s acting CEO, told board members Monday during a public committee meeting.

New York will receive $10.5 billion for transit infrastructure in the federal bill, with the bulk of that going to the MTA.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.