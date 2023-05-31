(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit provider in the US, reached a potential labor agreement with its subway operators and bus drivers.

TWU Local 100, the MTA’s largest union, announced late Wednesday a tentative contract had been drafted, securing transit workers annual raises of 9.8% compounded over three years; a $4,000 essential worker cash bonus; paid maternity leave for 12 weeks, up from two weeks; and medical coverage for families of workers who died after contracting Covid-19.

“Thank you, brothers and sisters, for your support and solidarity as we battled the MTA during an extremely difficult series of contract negotiations,” said Richard Davis, the union’s president, in a statement to members. “With your help, I’m pleased to report that we prevailed.”

TWU Local 100 — which represents about 42,000 MTA employees — will now work to ratify the potential agreement with its members, said John McCarthy, the MTA’s chief of external relations, in a statement late Wednesday. The union’s last contract expired May 15.

“We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of both negotiating sides to reach this point,” McCarthy said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.