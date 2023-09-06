(Bloomberg) -- New York’s former chief diversity officer, Lourdes Zapata, will lead the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s push to award more contracts to minority- and women-owned businesses through its $51.5 billion multi-year capital program.

Zapata will serve as MTA’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, replacing Michael Garner who left the transit agency for a similar role in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. She previously headed the South Bronx Overall Economic Development Corp. after serving as the state’s chief diversity officer under former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“With billions of dollars of contracts in the pipeline, this is a really great opportunity for small women-and-minority owned businesses to get their foot in the door,” Zapata said Wednesday about the MTA’s operating budget and large capital plan during a press event announcing her appointment.

The MTA is the largest mass-transit system in the US. It leads among New York’s state agencies in awarding work to certified MWBEs. Last year, the MTA directed $1.4 billion to qualifying businesses, representing a third of the state’s contracts with minority, women and service disabled veteran firms, Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, told reporters Wednesday.

The MTA’s 2020 to 2024 capital program aims to modernize its network of subways, buses and commuter rail lines with new train signals, by adding escalators and elevators to make stations more accessible and extending the Second Avenue subway into Harlem.

