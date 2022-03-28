New York’s Trump Probe Has Received Just 10 Documents From Trump Himself

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s real estate company has turned over 900,000 documents in a New York state asset-valuation probe, but only 10 belonged to the former president himself.

Lawyers with state Attorney General Letitia James’s office told a judge at a hearing Monday that they thought there were yet more Trump documents to be produced and expressed skepticism the Trump Organization would meet an April 15 deadline to comply with records subpoenas.

“It’s unbelievable that the Trump Organization can be near completion of production of Mr. Trump’s sources,” Assistant Attorney General Austin Thompson said. “There’s a serious gap between what we understand they’re looking at and what they understand they’re looking at.”

Trump famously doesn’t use email, and the U.S. National Archives said in January that, in office, he frequently ripped up documents that were supposed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act. A limited paper trail could prove a challenge to holding Trump personally liable for acts where the law requires a showing of intent.

‘Tentacles Everywhere’

In addition to raising concerns about Trump’s documents, Thompson also told New York Justice Arthur Engeron that investigators were uncertain whether mobile phones for three people who texted regularly with Trump Organization General Counsel Alan Garten had been searched.

Lawrence Rosen, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told the judge that the company was on track to meet the compliance deadline.

“This is not a situation where the Trump Organization has been delaying,” Rosen said. “We want to get done with this.” He instead cast blame on James’s office for expanding the scope of its probe.

“Their investigation keeps growing,” said Rosen. “There are tentacles everywhere.”

Engeron ordered the Trump Organization to increase the frequency and detail of its status reports to James’s investigators to ensure they’re on the same page about how far along the work is going.

James, a Democrat, began the probe in 2019 to determine if Trump’s company had been manipulating the value of key assets for tax and insurance purposes. Since then, the company has waged legal battles over compliance with state subpoenas. Trump and two of his adult children, who claim the probe is politically motivated, have appealed an order that they answer questions under oath as part of the state’s investigation.

Read More: Trumps Won’t Have to Testify in New York Probe During Appeal

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.