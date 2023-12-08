(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers can soon buy their marijuana from large companies, or those backed by them — including one funded by an affiliate of Scotts Miracle-Gro, the lawn and garden care company known more for its products related to another kind of weed.

New York State’s Cannabis Control Board said six companies that were already in the state’s medical market can now participate in recreational cannabis sales. They include Etain, owned by RIV Capital, which is funded by a Scotts Miracle-Gro subsidiary.

“This is a transformational moment not only for RIV and Etain but for the New York market at large,” said Mike Totzke, chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer of RIV Capital, in a statement. He vowed to help create a “responsible, inclusive, and sustainable industry” in the state.

Units of two multi-state operators, Columbia Care and Curaleaf Holdings, also received approval, as did Valley Agriceuticals, a unit of publicly-held Cresco Labs in 2019. The others are privately-held PharmaCann, whose website shows it operates in states including Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania, and NYCANNA, whose Botanist brand was bought by Acreage Holdings.

The entry of large companies into New York’s cannabis market marks a turning point, given the state’s first license holders were small mom-and-pop style retailers. The state’s regulator has been criticized for being too slow to give out those licenses, as it restricted first applicants to individuals with past marijuana convictions. The so-called “social equity” licensing was part of a plan to help make amends for the harm resulting from past drug arrests.

But while the license holders have struggled to get their businesses up and running amid local and state bureaucracy, illicit shops — estimated to number more than a thousand — have popped up in storefronts that some tourists and locals mistake for legal operations. Authorities have struggled to close them down.

Small businesses have pushed back against the entry of larger competitors, which were already authorized to sell medical cannabis in New York. The bigger players have countered that their supply chain and experience can help drive out the black market that’s taken hold.

Access to New York’s large market could be a boon to the six companies in an industry that’s struggled amid a lack of regulatory headway on the national level. Companies are still trying to get a potential rescheduling of marijuana and better access to banking.

Competition with illicit sellers in other states and concerns about high-potency THC forms of cannabis have also put a damper on the industry.

Scott’s Miracle-Gro has been in the cannabis industry for years, although its better known for weed killer for suburban lawns.

(Updates with new details throughout)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.