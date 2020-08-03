(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. asked a federal judge in New York to throw out President Donald Trump’s latest effort to block a subpoena for his tax returns and other financial records.

Trump wants to prevent his accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, from turning over evidence in Vance’s investigation of hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had sex with Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that the president doesn’t have absolute immunity from state criminal investigations.

In a court filing Monday, Vance told U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero that a Trump complaint filed last week was “baseless,” arguing that it “merely serves to delay the grand jury’s investigation.”

The litigation by Trump may add weeks or months of delay to when Vance will receive the president’s tax filings, possibly until after the November election. The district attorney’s office is barred by grand jury secrecy laws from making the information public.

Trump failed to convince the Supreme Court last month that, as president, he and the people around him have broad immunity from criminal investigations. The high court said he can raise arguments that the subpoena is too broad or is intended to harass him, which is why the case is back in court.

“Every day that goes by is another day plaintiff effectively achieves the ‘temporary absolute immunity’ that was rejected by this Court, the Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court,” Vance said.

Lawyers for Trump didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the court filing.

The president filed a new complaint on July 27, arguing that the grand jury subpoena is “wildly overbroad” and was made in bad faith.

(Updates with quote from filing.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.