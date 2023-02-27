(Bloomberg) -- New York City could wake up Tuesday to several slushy inches of snow as a storm moves through the Northeast late Monday, bringing a reminder that winter isn’t over yet.

Manhattan’s Central Park may receive up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow from a system that has triggered winter weather advisories and storm warnings from central Pennsylvania to southern Maine and will likely bring deeper amounts to New York’s northern suburbs.

For New York City, it will be “their snow storm of the year at this point,” said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. Mild weather has spared the city from harsh winter conditions so far this season.

Temperatures won’t stay cold enough to keep the snow on the ground for long and as mild readings arrive later Tuesday, rain could wash much of it away. However, the overnight snow will likely lead to a slippery commute in New York, as well as Boston, possibly leading to flight delays at the region’s airports and tying up some commuter traffic.

Since Dec. 1, just 0.4 inch of snow has fallen in Central Park, which is 22.9 inches below normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

As winter transitions into spring, the storms get smaller, which has allowed low pressure to form near Atlantic Canada, Roth said. This has led to a subtle shift in the pattern bringing colder air to the East Coast and raising the chances for snow.

“We have had a number of years in the last 20 when winter has been mild and then it ends cold,” Roth said. “It would be interesting if this was one of those years when March was cooler than February.”

While temperatures will reach a mild 57F (14C) degrees Thursday, they will drop to near freezing late in the day with possible snow overnight into Friday.

