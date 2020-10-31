(Bloomberg) --

New York State will require visitors to test negative for Covid-19 before arrival and require them to quarantine for three days and take a second test on the fourth day, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday in a call with reporters.The rule, replacing the current quarantine list that includes most of the country, will apply to all states except for those neighboring New York, such as Connecticut and New Jersey.Visitors who choose not to get tested on the 4th day must stay in isolation for 14 days. The proof of negative tests, required upon arrival, must be obtained within three days of entering New York. The rule will be enforced by airports and local health departments in the state.

New York residents, who leave for less than 24 hours, don’t need to take a test before returning to the Empire State, though they must take a test within four days upon arrival.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.