(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are starting to dig out from the season’s first big snowstorm but the worst of it hit much farther to the west, where more than three feet piled up in just a few hours.New York City got 8 to 9 inches (20-23 centimeters), the low end of forecast totals, while a heavy band of snow across central and southern parts of the state left Binghamton with 35 to 40 inches, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. The band drifted across Albany, where totals will reach 20 inches, and then headed through southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where another foot of snow is expected to land Thursday.The snow in Binghamton was falling at a rate of 5 inches an hour at times overnight, but it’s losing potency as it moves into New England.

“That’s been the hardest-hit area,” Chenard said. “New York City is pretty much done. Their accumulation is done.”

A pileup involving dozens of vehicles in western Pennsylvania left at least two people dead, according to the Associated Press. Still, while the storm hit some areas hard, it’s produced few widespread power outages or crippling transportation delays.Power has been knocked out to about more than 60,000 customers from Ohio to Massachusetts with more than half in Virginia, according to PowerOutage.us, a utility tracking website. Across the U.S., more than 1,300 flights were canceled Wednesday and Thursday, with the bulk of those in New York, Washington and Boston, according to FlightAware, a Houston-based airline tracking service.The Long Island Rail Road is reporting widespread delays of about 20 to 30 minutes and Amtrak has canceled some trains along its Northeast Corridor between Washington, New York and Boston. MetroNorth warned of scattered delays for Thursday.In addition to New York, the storm dropped about 1 to 2 inches in Washington, 5 to 6 inches in Philadelphia and Boston got 6 to 8 inches, Chenard said. Snow will continue in the Boston area through midday.While the snow is moving on, the cold will remain across the Northeast through the weekend before temperatures in New York become more mild next week, Chenard said. In Washington, readings will be near 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) by Monday, the National Weather Service said.

