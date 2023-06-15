(Bloomberg) -- A measure of New York state factory activity unexpectedly expanded in June, surging by the most in three years, as orders and shipments rebounded.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index increased 38.4 points to 6.6, data showed Thursday. A reading above zero indicates growth, and the figure exceeded all but one forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The report showed inflation pressures continue to ease. Gauges of both prices paid and received by state manufacturers fell to levels “not materially different” than what was seen just before the pandemic, the report said.

The prices paid index slid to the lowest level in nearly three years, and the gauge of prices received dropped by the most since April 2020.

The overall factory index has been prone to large monthly swings since the end of 2021. Despite the latest advance, the trend has been largely consistent with a broader slowdown in manufacturing activity across the country.

The new orders index surged more than 31 points to 3.1, and shipments jumped by even more, to 22.

The Fed bank’s gauge of the manufacturing outlook improved to a more than one-year high. Expectations for future prices also moderated.

