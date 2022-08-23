(Bloomberg) -- Life expectancy in New York plummeted by three years in 2020, the biggest decline among all states in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Residents of the state are expected to live to just under 78, the 15th-highest life expectancy in the country and a steep drop from 2019, when they had the third-highest ranking, the health authority said in state-level data published Tuesday.

Overall US life expectancy plunged by 1.8 years in 2020, the biggest drop since World War II, as the pandemic ravaged the country, the CDC said last year.

The pandemic, coupled with higher drug-overdose deaths, contributed to shaving almost three years off life expectancy in Washington, D.C., and Louisiana. Hawaii saw the smallest impact, and the territory remains the best place to live for a longer life, the CDC data show.

There was also a big gap between men and women, with the latter living as much as seven years longer in Washington, D.C., and Mississippi.

