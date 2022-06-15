(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted for a second month in June, while a measure of inflationary pressures at producers picked up.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index improved to minus 1.2 from minus 11.6, a report showed Wednesday. A reading below zero indicates contraction, and the June figure fell short of the median estimate of 2.3 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The gauge has been volatile this year after registering solid growth in 2021. The New York Fed’s figures are the first of several regional Fed bank manufacturing numbers set for release over the coming weeks. While most of the regional data weakened in May, a closely watched report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a surprising firming of factory growth.

The group’s gauge of new orders rose about 14 points in June to 5.3, and the shipments measure jumped over 19 points. The employment index also improved from the prior month.

Meantime, the prices paid index advanced about five points to 78.6, near a record high. The gauge of prices received edged lower to 43.6.

The report also showed a more moderate growth outlook for business conditions, while a larger share of firms expected higher prices for inputs over the coming six months.

Survey responses were collected between June 2-9.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.