(Bloomberg) -- New York state factory activity contracted in May for a sixth straight month as demand remained weak, while measures of input and selling prices moderated slightly.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business conditions index decreased 1.3 points this month to minus 15.6. A reading below zero indicates contraction. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for minus 10.

The data have been subject to wide swings on a monthly basis for more than two years. The recent readings are consistent with other measurements that suggest the US manufacturing sector is struggling for traction as input prices have risen.

“Manufacturing conditions remained sluggish in New York State in May, with activity and orders continuing to decline. Labor market conditions were also weak, as employment and hours worked both fell,” Richard Deitz, economic research advisor at the New York Fed, said in a statement.

An index of current prices paid for materials slipped 5.4 points to 28.3, while a gauge of prices received by New York manufacturers fell 2.8 points to 14.1. A measure of the outlook for input prices increased.

Institute for Supply Management data earlier this month that showed the prices-paid index rose in April to the highest level since mid-2022, raising concerns that inflation may stay elevated.

New orders to New York factories were little changed at minus 16.5, while the index of current employment contracted for a seventh month. Factory shipments shrank at slower pace.

The six-month outlook for overall activity decreased to the lowest level this year, with about a quarter of respondents expecting conditions to be worse. The measure of the outlook for capital expenditures fell to a one-year low.

