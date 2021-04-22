(Bloomberg) -- New York state surpassed 2 million recorded Covid-19 cases, crossing a milestone for the pandemic in the state where the disease hit hard a year ago and became a worldwide center of infection.

As of April 21, New York reported 2,012,806 cases. That puts it third behind Texas, with 2.9 million, and California with more than 3.7 million reported cases, according to Bloomberg data.

Although hospitalizations and deaths spiked the most in April and May last year, mid-January of this year was the period in which the state experienced the highest totals of individuals reported to be infected with the virus. It reached a peak Jan. 14, with 19,942 persons testing positive. On April 13, 6,192 tested positive, according to state data.

The county in the state with the most reported cases was in the city’s borough of Brooklyn, or Kings County, which has had almost 263,000 confirmed infections as of April 20, according to the state Department of Health.

Brooklyn is also the county that has experienced the most confirmed fatalities, 7,071, since the virus was first detected in the state in March. At least 51,732 people have died statewide in the course of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg data.

The advent of vaccines and public health measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing have cut statewide hospitalizations to 3,757 as of April 20, from a peak of 18,826 in April 2020, the state Health Department reports.

New York’s first case was reported on March 1 in New York City, served by three major airports that handle more than 100 million passengers a year. The Big Apple quickly became the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, cumulating more than 80,000 cases in the first month, about 40% of the U.S. total at that time. Governor Andrew Cuomo later faulted President Donald Trump’s administration for allowing 3 million travelers from Europe to enter the U.S. between December and March before suspending most arrivals.

