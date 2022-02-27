(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is lifting the state’s mask mandate in schools on March 2 due to lower infections and hospitalizations across the state and less strict guidance from U.S. health authorities.

Hochul implemented the rule during the omicron-induced surge in infections, spurring legal action from parents who argued the administration overstepped its authority. She later extended the mandate until after winter break, saying she was seeking to prevent a potential spike in cases once students returned to school.

Hochul said that individual districts will still be able to decide on their own mask policies based on local transmission of the virus.

