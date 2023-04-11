(Bloomberg) -- New York is the latest state to announce that it will stockpile abortion medication after a federal judge in Texas last week suspended the US Food and Drug Administration’s decades-old approval of mifepristone.

The state health department will begin purchasing 150,000 doses of the drug misoprostol, a five-year supply, to meet anticipated demand, Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. Misoprostol, which can be taken on its own to induce abortions, is usually paired with mifepristone to increase the effectiveness of terminating a pregnancy. It isn’t affected by the Texas ruling.

Several other states states, including Massachusetts, Washington and California, have announced plans to stockpile abortion medications in the wake of the Texas decision.

Hochul, a Democrat, said New York also intends to introduce new legislation to protect abortion providers and will require insurers to cover medication abortions.

