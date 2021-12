New York State Will Require Masks in All Indoor Public Places

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered all businesses to require masks indoors if they don’t have a Covid-19 vaccine requirement.

“My two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” she said in a Friday statement. “The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.