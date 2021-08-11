(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange will require Covid-19 vaccines for everyone entering its trading floors.

The mandate is set to take effect Sept. 13, Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund said Wednesday in a memo seen by Bloomberg. The policy covers anyone with access to the NYSE and American Options trading floors, including member firms, employees and vendors.

Some people may be granted an exception to the mandate for medical or religious reasons, according to the memo. They’ll have to be masked when on the floor. The move comes as Wall Street firms delay their back-to-office plans amid the surge in Covid-19 variants.

CNBC reported earlier on the NYSE’s move.

