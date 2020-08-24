(Bloomberg) -- New York’s attorney general brought a new lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s company and his son, Eric Trump.

A sealed petition against the Trump Organization as well as the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and tax attorney Sheri Dillon was filed Monday in state court in Manhattan. The complaint wasn’t immediately available, although the caption of the lawsuit appears on the court docket.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the nature of the suit. A call to Dillon wasn’t immediately returned.

