Donald Trump’s doctor gave an upbeat account of the president’s fight against Covid-19 on Saturday that was almost immediately contradicted by the disclosure from a person familiar with the matter that Trump’s vital signs were very concerning over the past 24 hours. “I am feeling well!” Trump tweeted.

New U.S. cases rose 0.8% to 54,215 on Friday, higher than the average of the previous seven days. New York’s recent surge of cases reached the highest number in more than four months. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the third U.S. senator to test positive in a day, as his state hit a record number of new cases.

France also reported a record number of infections. Italy had the highest number of cases since April, when the nation was Europe’s early, deadly center of the outbreak.

Former New Jersey Governor Checks Into Hospital (6:17 a.m. HK)

Chris Christie said he has checked himself into a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, the former New Jersey governor disclosed on Twitter Saturday.

The two-term Republican governor said he entered Morristown Medical Center this afternoon as a precautionary measure due to his history of asthma. He said he is “feeling good” and only have “mild symptoms.”

Christie participated in President Trump’s preparations for Tuesday’s debate with Democrat challenger Joe Biden. He also attended last Saturday’s Rose Garden event, where Trump announced his Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.

Texas Nears Milestone for Fatalities (5:55 p.m. NY)

Texas is nearing 16,000 Covid-19 deaths. The state reported 97 new fatalities for a total of 15,992. New cases climbed by 3,346 to 763,010, the Department of State Health Services said on its website.

Pence Expects Vaccine by End of 2020 (5:51 p.m. NY)

Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter that the White House Task Force met and would expect to have a vaccine by the end of 2020, a longer timeline than what President Trump had promised before he was hospitalized.

Trump has publicly pushed for a vaccine to be authorized by the Nov. 3 election and attacked the FDA for slowing vaccine work to hurt him politically. There’s no evidence that’s the case.

New Jersey Tracing Attendees of Trump Fundraiser (5:39 p.m. NY)

New Jersey health officials said they are continuing to work on contact tracing for the fundraiser hosted by President Trump at his golf course in Bedminster on Thursday.

About 60 people were at the VIP cocktail party-style event, none of them wearing masks, according to a person who attended. The president also didn’t wear a mask, one attendee said. The crowd for Trump’s remarks later numbered about 150.

Trump attended the event despite knowing that his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. Later that night, the president tweeted that he and the First Lady had contracted the infection.

The New Jersey Department of Health repeated guidance for people who attended “large gatherings.” In a statement, it advised “all attendees” of such gatherings to isolate and seek medical care if they contract symptoms.

Governor Asks for ‘Help’ as Kentucky Breaks Record (5:15 p.m. NY)

Kentucky reported 1,275 cases, a new daily high, as Governor Andy Beshear pleaded for citizens to “help” and “do what it takes to stop this.”

“I know it’s been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for Covid-19,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. But, he said: “No more being casual; time to be urgent.”

He said total cases are now 72,001. Another eight people died, he said, for a total of 1,205.

Wisconsin Breaks Record on Day Trump Planned to Visit (4:44 p.m. NY)

Wisconsin hit a new record of virus cases -- the day that one of its U.S. senators, Ron Johnson, said he tested positive. It’s also the same day President Trump, now in the hospital with the virus, was supposed to hold rallies in the state. His razor-thin victory there four years ago helped push him to the White House.

As the virus rages through the Midwest, Wisconsin reported another 2,892 cases -- the eighth time in 10 days in which they exceeded 2,000. Daily cases rarely reached even 1,000 a month ago. Positive tests by person were at a high 17.5%.

Among the worst hit parts of the state include Green Bay -- one of the two places Trump was supposed to visit on Saturday in an effort to win the state again despite trailing in the polls. He moved another appearance from La Crosse, where local leaders asked him not to come because of the virus, to Janesville farther south.

Total cases are now 130,798. Another 19 people died, for a total of 1,372.

California Cases Slow (3:33 p.m. NY)

California reported 2,159 new coronavirus cases, a 0.3% increase from the previous day and below the average 3,236 daily increase of the previous 14 days. Total cases are now 819,436, according to the health department’s website. Deaths rose by 88, above the 14-day average of 83, to 16,074.

New York Reports Most Cases Since Lockdown (2:58 p.m. NY)

New York’s recent surge of cases rose to the highest number in more than four months and before the state began to reopen in early June. The 1,731 new cases marked a 0.4% increase compared with an average 0.2% daily increase in the previous seven days. Six more poeple died, Govenor Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet.

The increase is largely the result of local outbreaks: New York has its eye on 20 ZIP codes out of more than 1,300. The city has been concerned about a dozen ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the positive-test rate is far above the state average, which was reported for Friday as 1.3% or 1% on a seven-day average.

State officials also attribute the rise partly to expanded testing, which hit a record of more than 130,000.

France Hits Record Number of Cases (2:47 p.m. NY)

France reported a record increase in new cases, rising to 16,972 on Saturday from 12,148 on Friday. The seven-day average of new infections, which smooths out reporting spikes, stood at about 11,300, growing for the first day in six.

France reported 43 additional deaths, taking the total to 32,198. The country’s government is expected to announce by Monday whether it will move ahead with stricter Covid-19 measures in various cities. Paris faces the possibility of having to shut down its bars and restaurants again.

Trump’s Vitals Called Concerning Despite Doctor’s Upbeat Report (1:48 p.m. NY)

Donald Trump’s doctor gave an upbeat account of the president’s fight against Covid-19 on Saturday that was almost immediately contradicted by the disclosure from a person familiar with the matter that Trump’s vital signs were very concerning over the past 24 hours.

The next 48 hours will be critical, the person said, noting that Trump isn’t yet on a clear path to recovery.

Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, told reporters Saturday that is “extremely happy” with the president’s progress and that he was experiencing “mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue” on Thursday but “all of which are resolving and improving.”

But while Conley said that Trump has been fever-free for more than 24 hours. the physician declined to directly answer several questions about the president’s health, including how high his fever was on Thursday or whether he has ever been on supplemental oxygen to help him breathe.

Ireland Cases Highest Since Late-April (1:26 p.m. NY)

Ireland reported the most new cases since April 26, and the most deaths since May 7. There were 613 newly confirmed cases, with 10 deaths, the health ministry said, although most of the deaths occurred before September.

The jump in case numbers represent a “significant escalation” of the virus in Ireland, chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said. Ireland’s 14 day average of cases per 100,000 of population now stands at 100, compared to 33 a month ago.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Tests Positive (12:48 p.m. NY)

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be receiving medical attention, he disclosed on Twitter Saturday.

The two-term Republican governor participated in President Donald Trump’s preparations for Tuesday’s debate with Democrat challenger Joe Biden. He also attended last Saturday’s Rose Garden event, where Trump announced his Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.

Patriots-Chiefs Game Rescheduled After Virus Cases on Both Sides (12:27 p.m. NY)

The Patriots will not play the Chiefs as scheduled Sunday afternoon in Kansas City after positive Covid-19 tests from both teams, the National Football League said in a statement.

For the Patriots, quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who added Tuesday is the more likely rescheduled game date, citing a source.

Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported.

Iran Imposes Widespread Closures (12:25 p.m. NY)

Authorities announced a week-long closure of a range of businesses and public places in Tehran Province amid a resurgence in new cases and a rising death toll, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The order of closure, which took effect on Saturday evening, includes universities, schools, public libraries, mosques and Shia seminaries as well as movies theaters, museums, cafes, gyms and indoor pools, among other spaces.

Italy Hits Most Cases Since April (11:34 a.m. NY)

Italy’s cases kept surging, with new infections reaching 2,844 on Saturday, the highest since late April. The increase compares with 2,499 Friday and a previous seven-day average of 1,954.

That is well below the March 21 peak of 6,557 new infections, and Italy’s situation is better than other European countries. But the government is considering making the use of masks outdoor compulsory, already the case in some regions.

The increase tracks a rise in daily tests, at near record levels of 120,000 for a third day. Intensive care units are not under pressure yet. Patients in ICUs rose by 3 to 297, well below the peak of more than 4,000 in early April.

If numbers continue to rise, the government would seek to avoid a national lockdown, newspaper Il Messaggero reported Saturday. Instead, the first steps would be to order local lockdowns where hospitals are under pressure, closing restaurants and bars at 10 p.m. and closing cinemas and theaters, the newspaper said.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Tests Positive (10:20 a.m. NY)

Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will remain isolated, the third Republican Senator to test positive in the past day, following Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah.

Johnson “feels healthy” and is not experiencing symptoms, according to a statement from his office. He returned to Washington on Tuesday, and “shortly after” was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Saturday that although he has tested negative for Covid-19, he will quarantine in his home state due to his “close interaction” with other senators who have tested positive, ABC News reported.

Portugal Has Biggest Increase in New Cases Since April (9:51 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported on Saturday the biggest daily increase in the number of confirmed virus cases since April. There were 963 new cases in a day, more than the previous high of 899 recorded on Sept. 25, and taking the total to 78,247. The number of hospitalized cases and of patients in intensive care units both fell.

Netherlands Will Increase Testing Amid Record Cases (8:40 a.m. NY)

The Netherlands reported its highest daily total, an increase of 3,972, according to the ANP news agency. A lack of sufficient testing capacity is considered the main bottleneck in the Dutch coronavirus policy. However, starting next week, weekly testing capacity will almost double from 210,000 to 400,000. That should be sufficient to settle the shortage of testing before the end of the month, a ministry of health spokesperson told the Algemeen Dagblad.

Germany Plans Mass Nursing-Home Tests (8:39 a.m. NY)

Germany plans to start widespread testing of nursing home residents, personnel and visitors on Oct. 15, Spiegel magazine reported, citing the draft of a national test strategy. Similar rules will be applied to hospital, medical practices and dental offices to better protect vulnerable people.

Earlier Germany’s public health authority advised against travel to almost the whole of the Netherlands, as well as Scotland and parts of northern England. Germany’s Robert Koch Institute added all of the Netherlands to its list of risk areas, with the exception of Zeeland and Limburg, after its neighbor reported a record number of new infections on Friday.

U.S. Cases Rise 0.8% (7:54 a.m. NY)

The U.S. added 54,215 new cases Friday, a 0.8% rise, compared with an average 0.6% increase in the previous seven days.

It was the highest number in a week, as daily cases have ticked up since mid-September. Only 24,952 cases were reported on Sept. 7. However, the figures are lower than peaks in July, when cases tipped over 70,000 on several days. Total cases are 7,332,019.

Another 902 deaths were reported, in line with recent daily increases. The nation’s death toll is now 208,693.

Republican War on Orders Continues (7:05 a.m. NY)

Republican efforts to roll back virus-fighting measures have been steaming ahead for months, and little could halt their momentum Friday.

In Michigan, the state Supreme Court invalidated dozens of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic executive orders. In Wisconsin, Republican legislators filed a brief in support of an effort to block a mask requirement amid one of America’s most dire outbreaks. And in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves defended his move this week to end his own mandate, the first such move in the U.S.

U.K.’s Johnson Pitches Recovery (6:55 a.m. NY)

Boris Johnson promised the coronavirus crisis won’t derail a “massive domestic agenda” as his Conservative Party’s annual conference kicked off online on Saturday. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said the government won’t introduce austerity as the U.K. recovers from the pandemic. Barclay said he expects the government to make a statement in the coming days on Covid-19 tests at airports, without giving details.

Pence, Harris to Be 12 Feet Apart (6:35 a.m. NY)

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be placed further apart at their debate next week. The Commission on Presidential Debates plans to seat Pence and Harris 12 feet (3.7 meters) apart, rather than 7 feet, as initially planned, according to people familiar with the procedure, who asked not to be named discussing information not yet public.

Madrid Job Losses Due to New Rules (6:00 a.m. NY)

New restrictions that took effect Friday evening to limit coronavirus infections will destroy 18,000 jobs and 750 million euros ($879 million) in revenue each week, Madrid’s regional government said in a lawsuit filed the same day.

The administration is seeking to overturn a series of curbs imposed by the national government including closing bars and cutting restaurant capacity to 50%. The limits, which stop residents from entering or leaving 10 cities in the region including the capital, allow trips to work, taking children to school and medical appointments.

Poland Sets Virus Case Record (4:35 p.m. HK)

Poland set a new daily case record of 2,367, up from 2,292 the previous day. The country recorded 34 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brings Poland’s case total to 98,140 and deaths to 2,604.

Russia Has Highest Increase Since May (4:30 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 9,859 new cases in the last day, the highest daily increase since May 15. Moscow ordered schools closed for two weeks from Monday and top officials around the country have called on residents to wear masks and observe other precautions as hospital admissions have spiked.

“We don’t really have a choice: either we follow all the safety measures prescribed by doctors and take the pressure off hospital beds or we’ll have to go into self-isolation, which we don’t want to do,” Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

German Cases Rise for Third Day (3:15 p.m. HK)

German coronavirus cases rose for the third day with new infections reaching 2,835, the highest daily increase since April 18, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Austria had more than 1,000 new cases, the second-highest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India’s Death Toll Passes 100,000 (12:01 p.m. HK)

India’s death toll passed the 100,000 mark Saturday, a milestone reached only by the U.S. and Brazil. The country has 6.47 million positive cases and may overtake the U.S. in the coming weeks to become the world’s worst-affected country.

Hospitals in several Indian states are struggling to maintain supplies of medical oxygen as manufacturers scramble to plug the gaps in supply and transportation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to gradually ease restrictions to open up the economy following the world’s biggest lockdown in late March.

