(Bloomberg) -- New York and the U.S. Northeast will get a string of hot days this week and daily records going back to the 19th century could topple in Manhattan and Boston on Monday.The high in New York’s Central Park could reach 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius), one-degree shy of the record for the date set in 1869, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Boston is set to tie its high of 98 for July 27 set in 1872.“The hottest days are going to be Monday and Tuesday,” Oravec said. “Monday has the potential for a lot of records in areas of the Northeast.”Heat advisories blanket the region from northern New Jersey to southern Maine, as humidity will make temperatures feel closer to 104 in New York and Boston. Aside from raising the risk of heat stroke, the sultry conditions will likely boost electricity demand as residents in the densely populated Northeast turn to air conditioning to beat back the temperatures.Central Park has reached 90 degrees or warmer 10 times this July, four more than the average going back to 1869, but fewer than the record 20 days set in 1993. While temperatures will relax after Tuesday, they are still forecast to remain in the 90s in New York through Thursday, which would be the fifth-most for a July, according to National Weather Service records.

