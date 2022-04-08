(Bloomberg) -- Legislation offering tax breaks for New York homeowners, drivers, and cannabis businesses is headed to the desk of Governor Kathy Hochul as part of a $220 budget deal struck on Thursday.

The state Senate and Assembly passed two budget bills (S.8009C/A9009C) and (S.8005C/A.9005C) in a session that stretched into early Friday. Hochul negotiated the package and said she’ll sign the legislation.

The spending plan includes a six-month fuel-tax suspension, a $2.2 billion homeowner tax rebate, and a decision to speed up a scheduled reduction in personal income tax rates. It also allows cannabis operations to start qualifying for tax deductions and businesses already licensed to sell liquor to sell take-out booze to customers who also buy food.

The flurry of tax breaks were made possible by higher-than-anticipated tax collections combined with more than $26 billion in pandemic recovery money from the federal government.

“This budget will put more money back into people’s pockets,” Hochul said during the deal announcement on Thursday.

Additional parts of the deal will be in line for votes later Friday on some of the more controversial items that held up negotiations past the budget’s April 1 deadline, including the approval of casinos in the New York City area, a $600 million subsidy to build a new Buffalo Bills stadium and changes to the state’s cash bail standards.

The budget legislation will include language making more alleged offenses bail-eligible, including gun and hate crimes. The Democratic governor and legislative leaders also agreed to give judges more discretion over whether cases should be dismissed because of prosecutors’ failure to meet discovery deadlines.

Thanks to the surplus of cash, New York’s budget — the largest ever — didn’t require any major cuts to be balanced, but lawmakers said that sometimes having too much money can be as big of a logistical headache as having too little. They had to pass a temporary extension to ensure state employees got paid while they dickered behind the scenes over spending and policy decisions.

Read More: N.Y.’s $220 Billion Election-Year Budget Stuffed With Tax Breaks

Tax Relief

The budget includes a new property-tax credit for 2.5 million eligible residents earning less than $250,000. Middle-class tax cuts scheduled to be fully phased in through 2025 would instead take effect by 2023 — decreasing tax receipts by $162 million in that year while lowering the tax bite for about 6.1 million New Yorkers.

About 195,000 small businesses would together pay $100 million less under the budget, which would allow less gross income to be counted as taxable net income.

To help families cover child-care expenses, the budget would allot $7 billion over four years to make more families eligible for subsidies -- more than double the current spending level.

Now that adult marijuana use has been legalized in New York, cannabis producers and distributors would become eligible for the same state tax breaks in place for other types of businesses. Cannabis businesses aren’t allowed to take federal tax deductions.

Suspending the 16 cents-a-gallon fuel tax for six months would let New Yorkers keep $585 million. Average prices in the state have risen prices by more than 50 cents per gallon in a month, according to data compiled by AAA. The bill language gives localities the option of waiving their local sales tax, potentially equating to more savings.

Read More: New York Cannabis Companies Get New Tax Break

Pandemic Recovery, Ethics

For hospitals, clinics, and mental health facilities struggling with staffing shortages, $1.2 billion would be devoted to covering bonuses of as much as $3,000 per eligible worker. Employees would get the bonuses after one year of work, and the money would be pro-rated for part-timers.

The deal also calls for creating a higher minimum wage for people who provide home health care. They would get a $3-per-hour bump, to $16.20 statewide and $18 in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester.

The measure would put $5 billion in the state’s rainy-day fund in anticipation of federal Covid-19 aid coming to an end.

The budget deal, the first major legislative agreement since Hochul took over for Andrew Cuomo, who departed under an ethical cloud, would also jettison New York’s system for dealing with complaints against politicians.

A Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government would be replaced with a new panel that’s indirectly appointed by elected officials, with law school deans vetting the proposed members.

Read More: To-Go Drinks Are Back in N.Y. But People Have to Buy Food Too

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.