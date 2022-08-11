(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has built a new position in the New York Times Co., contending the iconic newspaper company could improve digital sales and margins through an aggressive rollout of its subscriber-only bundles.

San Francisco-based ValueAct said in a letter to investors Thursday that it now owns a 7% stake in the Times. It said it believed the current valuation doesn’t reflect the company’s long-term growth prospects in almost any potential economic environment and that management has several opportunities to offset the macroeconomic headwinds that face the industry.

Key to this growth will be a more aggressive rollout of all its subscriber-only products, it said. Those products include the Athletic, as well as crosswords and games, cooking and news.

“Our research suggests that most current readers and subscribers are interested in the bundle and would pay a large premium for it but are not aware the offering even exists,” ValueAct said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg. “This is an opportunity we believe management needs to drive with urgency, as it is the biggest lever to accelerate growth, deepen NYT’s competitive moat, and ensure the long-term strength and stability of the platform.”

The investment firm believes that, over the long run, there is potential for the Times to see strong double-digit digital revenue growth and see margins expand by up to three times, it said.

The company’s shares had fallen about 32% this year before Thursday. They rose as much as 12% and were up 9.4% to $34.66 at 1:24 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company at market value of about $5.8 billion.

A representative for the Times wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The Times has been one of the rare success stories in publishing as it has built a large and growing digital-subscription business. The company has 9.2 million subscribers and is targeting 15 million by 2027. Its advertising business, though, is slipping as marketers pull back spending in a weaker economy.

Earlier this month, the Times said second-quarter digital advertising revenue decreased 2% and it expects total advertising sales in the third quarter to be flat or down low single-digits.

“A generational shift is underway where US consumers prefer to consume high quality news digitally –- across websites, social medial channels, mobile apps, podcasts, email newsletters, push alerts, and other surfaces –- which can only be satisfied by a scaled franchise with a trusted brand like NYT,” ValueAct said in the letter.

“This shift creates tremendous competitive pressure,” it said. “While most of its fragmented competition is challenged for growth, NYT is building a bigger, more profitable, and more defensible business.”

(Updates with share gain in sixth paragraph.)

