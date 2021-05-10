(Bloomberg) -- The New York Times on Monday endorsed former City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia for mayor, saying she “best understands how to get New York back on its feet.”

The race to succeed Bill de Blasio is “perhaps the most consequential mayoral contest in a generation,” the Times said in its endorsement. The primary is June 22.

“The city requires someone who can take charge right away, with fervor and confidence,” the Times said.

The endorsement will boost the campaign of Garcia, 51, who was the first choice of just 4% of likely voters in an April 18 poll conducted by Ipsos. Seven other candidates polled higher, while 26% said they were unsure. The mayoral election will be the first conducted via ranked choice, in which voters list their top five preferences.

Garcia was de Blasio’s go-to crisis manager during her tenure with his administration, tackling the distribution of millions of meals during the pandemic, as well as a lead-poisoning crisis in public housing. Her major plans include free child care for parents with children under 3 making less than $70,000 a year, universal Internet access and legalizing recreational marijuana.

