(Bloomberg) -- The New York Times must face a defamation lawsuit filed by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, a federal appeals court ruled, overturning a judge’s decision to dismiss the case.

The case was dismissed by a lower-court judge in August 2017. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the case on Tuesday in a 21-page decision.

