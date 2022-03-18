(Bloomberg) -- The New York Times Co. agreed to stop restricting technology workers who oversee interns from expressing support for a union, settling a case brought by federal labor officials.

The Times “agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that nonsupervisory product design employees acting as temporary intern managers have the right to show support for a union, including through display of union insignia,” spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said Thursday in an email.

In a December complaint, the board accused the Times of illegally interfering with workers’ organizing rights by telling those designated as “intern managers” that they were prohibited from showing they backed unionization. The board action stemmed from claims brought by the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, which said management had ordered tech employees to stop using pro-union avatars and backgrounds in online services such as Slack and Google Meet.

Times employees such as engineers and product managers recently voted overwhelmingly to join the guild, expanding the union’s footprint at the publishing company and advancing the broader movement to organize U.S. tech workers.

In an emailed statement from the guild, Times employee Bon Champion said staffers were “heartened to know that our members who work with interns can continue their work to improve the Times.”

