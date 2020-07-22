(Bloomberg) -- New York Times Co. agreed to buy Serial Productions, the company behind the pioneering “Serial” podcast, as it shores up an audio lineup that includes shows like “The Daily” and “1619.”

As part of the Times operations, Serial will continue to commission and edit stories, the newspaper company said in a statement Wednesday. Terms of the deal, which the Wall Street Journal previously reported, weren’t disclosed.

The Times also announced a strategic alliance with “This American Life” that will let it continue to collaborate on long-form podcasts. The publishing company is building on the success of its existing “Daily” program, which often tops podcasting listening charts.

The deal signals that podcasts will be a key focus under new Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien, who was named to the top job earlier on Wednesday. The 49-year-old will succeed Mark Thompson on Sept. 8.

