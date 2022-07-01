New York to Ban Guns in Most Public Places to Block Court Ruling

(Bloomberg Government) -- New York lawmakers on Friday passed gun legislation that would severely limit where guns can be carried and require background checks to buy ammunition.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) negotiated the legislation with leaders and said she would sign quickly. The bill is almost certain to draw a lawsuit.

The vote comes less than a day after California enacted its own restrictions in response to a US Supreme Court decision striking down New York’s concealed-carry law.

“We are trying to create uniformity, which is what really the Supreme Court asked for us to do,” New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) told reporters Friday.

“We needed to make sure there was a permitting process put in place that could stand the test of the Supreme Court,” she said. “I believe we have hit that mark and will make New York safer.”

The New York measure would make it a felony in many cases to carry a gun on mass transit, and in schools, courts, government buildings, libraries, zoos, playgrounds, public parks, and other public places.

Health facilities, shelters, places of worship, polling places, places where alcohol or cannabis are consumed, protests, entertainment venues, sporting fields, and Times Square also would be covered by the no-carry law. There would be exceptions for law enforcement, the military, security guards, and some others who need firearms on the job.

The legislation will require creation of a statewide license and record database for ammunition sales, and allow concealed-carry permits to be issued only after a firearms safety course and in-person live fire range training.

Other provisions would:

Make private properties, such as restaurants, no-carry areas unless the owners decided otherwise;

Prohibit people with a history of dangerous behavior from receiving a permit;

Create concealed carry licenses and require their recertification and renewal every three years;

Require the state Division of Criminal Justice Services to review the records of licensees monthly for criminal convictions, mental health, and extreme risk orders, among other things;

Require guns to be locked up and safely stored in vehicles;

Require background checks for all purchases of ammunition for guns that require a permit;

Require firearm dealers to submit a request to State Police before any sales or transfers, and require State Police-conducted background checks;

Create a statewide license and record database for ammunition sales; and

Require a firearms safety course and in-person live-fire range training before the issuance of permits to carry concealed weapons.

The state Senate passed the gun law 43 to 20, and the Assembly passed it 91 to 51.

The legislation would take effect Sept. 1. An appeals board would be created for applicants whose concealed carry license is denied, which would take effect on April 1, 2023.

Two recent shootings aboard New York City subway trains left more than two dozen injured and one man dead. Upstate in Buffalo, a racist gunman last month killed 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a supermarket.

Since then, new state laws were enacted to outlaw the sale of semiautomatic rifles to anyone under 21 and impose a first-in-the-nation ban on the purchase of body armor by those who don’t need it on the job. Friday’s legislation clarifies the definition of body armor.

Assemblyman Andy Goodell (R) said the legislation “ignores” the high court’s ruling.

“The irony is that in response to that, this legislature has proposed legislation that is actually more onerous and more restrictive than the bill that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said, voting against the measure. “It fails to meet the minimum culpable constitutional argument.”

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP. The group filed a brief at the Supreme Court supporting the New York restrictions.

