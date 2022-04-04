(Bloomberg) -- New York lawmakers will ensure the state can pay its employees as well as its bills as the two houses of the Legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul work to finalize the state budget that was due April 1.

The lawmakers will pass the so-called extender legislation on Monday afternoon, which will fund state operations and payrolls, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters in Albany.

“We want to make sure all of our dedicated public servants are getting their paycheck,” Heastie said. “And it will just try to give us a couple more days to finish this process up.”

The more than $200 billion state budget is being held up by negotiations over the details of several controversial policy changes, including discussions about changes to the state’s bail and discovery laws, sources said. Without the extender legislation, employees’ paychecks would be delayed, state comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office warned last week.

Other possible policy changes under discussion include an expansion of childcare subsidies, gas tax relief for New York drivers, legislation to make permanent a pandemic change that allowed people to order alcohol to-go from restaurants, and the authorization of several new casino licenses in downstate New York.

