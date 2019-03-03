New York to Get More Snow Late Sunday Before Frigid Air Arrives

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a big storm moving up the East Coast that’s already caused Amtrak to cancel some trains in Pennsylvania. But forecasting just how bad the snow will be in New York is proving more of a challenge than normal.

According to the National Weather Service, New York could get as much as 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) when the storm arrives between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. before ending early Monday. Philadelphia and Boston may get closer to 8 inches or more. Winter storm warnings stretch from West Virginia to Massachusetts.

“New York City is the trickiest one. If the track shifts a little further north then it’s mainly rain and if it shifts south we could see higher amounts up toward 7 to 8 inches,” said Rob St. Pierre, a meteorologist with Hometown Forecast Services in Nashua, New Hampshire, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio.

Central Park has already picked up 5.4 inches since Friday from a earlier storm that ended Saturday, the weather service said.

The snow will mainly stop falling by 4 a.m. Monday so New York commuters won’t be heading to work in a swirl of flakes, but the heaviest fall is forecast to the west and north. Amtrak canceled Pennsylvania trains on Sunday and Monday running between New York and Pittsburgh, as well as nine Keystone Service trains, the federally-funded railroad said in a statement.

Rain-Snow Line

There are some complicating factors with the forecast, said Rich Otto at the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. The line between rain and snow will hover roughly along Interstate 95 from Philadelphia to Boston and there’ll be a sharp cutoff on accumulation just to the south.

“There is a little bit of uncertainty with the rain-snow line,” Otto said. “It is a very tight gradient and that is always a tricky thing with these storms.”

For instance, Philadelphia could get 8 inches of snow while Atlantic City about 60 miles to the southeast is forecast to get nothing, Otto said. There’s a similar puzzle in Delaware -- Wilmington could end up with 7 inches, while Dover 50 miles south could get just 1 inch.

Washington will probably end up with a slushy inch after a mix of snow, sleet and rain, St. Pierre said.

Get Your Coat on

The other factor is the storm’s speed.

“It is a quick moving system so there is not a lot of time for the snowfall to put down a lot of accumulation,” Otto said.

The snow is being chased across the central U.S. by a blast of frigid air descending from Canada that may set low temperature records across the Great Plains Sunday and Monday, he said. Some of the cold air will seep toward New York with lows falling to 18 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 7 Celsius) by Tuesday.

