(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is lifting a mask mandate for businesses that don’t check Covid-19 vaccination status, citing high inoculation rates and low transmissions across the state.

The rule, which Hochul implemented amid the omicron-induced surge in infections, was set to expire on Feb. 10. It is now being done away with altogether, effective on Thursday.

“New Yorkers, this is what we’ve been waiting for after two long years,” Hochul said during a Wednesday briefing in Manhattan. “It is time to adapt.”

Local municipalities can continue to determine their own rules, including New York City which will maintain a mandate that requires vaccination for theaters, restaurants, and other businesses. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city will continue these requirements.

Businesses can also choose to implement their own mask rules. “We want to make sure every business knows this is your prerogative,” Hochul said.

Rapid Drop

Cases in the state have been falling rapidly, from more than 90,000 in early January to 4,281 reported Tuesday. The seven-day average of 6,790 cases through Tuesday is less than the seven days ahead of Thanksgiving, before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S. The positive-test rate over the last seven days is 4.36%, moderately higher than it was before Thanksgiving, but a sizable drop from early January, when it was regularly more than 20%.

“That’s exactly what we’ve been waiting for and it’s finally happening,” Hochul said, referring to the precipitous drop in cases. “Why is all this happening? Because New Yorkers and businesses stepped up and did the right thing.”

Covid-19 hospitalizations are following a similar descent. The state reported just over 5,000 patients in hospitals with Covid on Tuesday, less than half the 12,671 seen during the January omicron peak. Deaths are beginning to wane as well.

Still, Hochul has reminded the public in recent press conferences that it was only weeks ago that hospitals were “overwhelmed with patients and not having sufficient staff.”

The fall of positive Covid cases prompted other states to begin alleviating restrictions. California will end its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals next week. High-risk areas such as hospitals will still require masks, and school protocols are under review.

School Masks

New York’s mandate, which Hochul announced on Dec. 10, had also targeted schools. It faced backlash from some parents, who sued Hochul and the state health department, arguing they overstepped their authority.

The lawsuit has been making its way through state courts, with Nassau County Judge Thomas Rademaker ruling on Jan. 24 that the rule did not abide by New York’s constitution. He suggested the Hochul administration seek the passage of a law through the state legislature.

Read More: U.S. States Lift School Mask Rules as Parents Crave Normalcy

Hochul is leaving mask mandates in schools in place, while neighboring states have begun to ease such rules as Covid infections and hospitalizations fall. On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state’s school-mask mandate will lift March 7. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also recommended that the state end its mandate for schools and daycare centers on Feb. 28.

New York’s mask-mandate debate reflects the broader political divide over whether such rules overstep government authority. Florida and Arizona barred cities and counties from implementing their own Covid-19 restrictions, including mask mandates in private businesses. Arkansas enacted a similar ruling, but it was struck down by a judge in December.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.