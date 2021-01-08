New York to Open Up Vaccines to People Over Age 75 on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- New York will begin providing coronavirus vaccines to people age 75 and older on Monday, expanding eligibility beyond health-care workers on the front lines.

Hospitals and pharmacies still must prioritize health-care workers, but if they have extra capacity, “fine,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a briefing Friday.

New York will also allow private doctors, ambulatory centers and pharmacies to provide vaccines in order to speed a slower-than-expected rollout, Cuomo said. Also Monday, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders will be able to get shots, along with educators, transit and public-safety workers.

Hospitals have increased distribution, but it’s not enough, Cuomo said. Only 23% of 2.1 million health-care workers have received shots so far. “We’re not pleased with the rate,” he said.

New York won’t take back or reallocate vaccines from hospitals, but will favor the fastest in the future, Cuomo said.

Cuomo has been criticized this week by officials from New York City and other towns for rigid guidelines on who can receive the shots. They say his decision to keep vaccines exclusively for health workers slowed the inoculation drive.

