New York Will Get Longest Stretch of 90-Degree Temperatures of the Summer

(Bloomberg) -- New York City will get its longest stretch of 90-degree temperatures this summer as a heat wave greets residents returning to work after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The temperature is forecast to hit 91F (33C) degrees Tuesday in Central Park. With humidity it could feel hotter, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory. Readings will be 93F Wednesday and 91F Thursday.

Having the first three-day stretch of such temperatures in September, so late in the season, “tells you how anomalous summer was” for the city, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Service Inc., which provides outlooks for Bloomberg radio. The heat blast caps a New York summer that has been cooler than usual for most of the season, according to weather service records.

Most of the nation’s summer heat remained locked down across the central US and Southwest, where temperature records were shattered and electric grids were taxed for months. New York hit 90F or more eight times this year, twice in April, once in June and five times in July. This year’s hottest day in Central Park was July 5, when readings reached 93F.

September has averaged at least one day at 90F or above, according to National Weather Service records from 1869 to 2021.

Hot weather in the central US shifted to the east last weekend, stoking the current heat spell, Carolan said. Larger weather patterns across the US and Atlantic are “blocked up,” so the higher temperatures will have a chance to bake the Northeast.

Heat advisories are out from Northern Virginia to New England, with scorching heat expected in cities including Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Temperatures in Washington are expected to reach 100F on Wednesday, the weather service said.

