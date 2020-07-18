(Bloomberg) -- New York is going to be miserable and Washington will be even worse as the hottest weather of the year rolls into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.Temperatures will rise to 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) Saturday in New York and by Monday it will feel closer to 100 degrees as the heat mixes with humidity, the National Weather Service said. A heat advisory has been issued for the city and Long Island starting Sunday and continuing until late Monday. Conditions will be worse across New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, where it could feel like it’s 110 degrees.“It looks like it really peaks Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, so those days will be the worst of it,” said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. “It is still going to be hot on Saturday and it is still going to be hot on Wednesday.”When heat and humidity mix, it feels hotter than the temperature on the thermometer and the risk for heat stroke rises. The weather service recommends people put off strenuous work, drink fluids and stay in air-conditioned spaces, which also tests power grids and boosts electricity demand. More than 600 people in the U.S. die each year from heat-related causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The temperature has hit 90 or more four times in Manhattan’s Central Park so far in July, and the forecast shows the next four days will add to that tally, which will be the longest stretch of oppressive heat yet this year. Temperatures should peak at 96 Sunday and Monday.On average, New York has six 90-degree or higher days every July, according to records dating back to 1869. The most occurred in 1993, when there were 20 days above that temperature.Excessive heat warning have been issued across New Jersey, into eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and parts of Maryland. Washington should hit 99 Sunday and break 100 Monday. The corridor from Washington to Richmond could suffer the most, Chenard said.

The hot weather is expected to strain power grids from the Midwest to the Northeast. PJM Interconnection LLC, which operates the grid spanning from Washington to Chicago, asked generators to delay any maintenance activity that might reduce supplies. It’s issued a hot weather alert through July 20, and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. issued a severe weather alert.

The sweltering weather in the Mid-Atlantic comes as temperatures are also peaking Saturday across the central Great Plains and Midwest, where the heat could damage corn and soybeans.Saturday’s high will reach 94 in Chicago, 95 in Des Moines, Iowa, and 100 in St. Louis on Sunday. There is also an excessive heat watch in place in parts of Minnesota and Iowa Saturday, where temperatures could feel as hot as 108 degrees.To make matters worse, air quality will plummet in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut as ozone and air pollution are pinned close to the surface.

There is a slight chance of relief later next week, Chenard said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.