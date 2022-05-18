New York Will Swelter Under Quick Shot of Heat This Weekend

(Bloomberg) -- A quick shot of heat with raise temperatures to near record levels across the Northeast on Saturday, giving New York an early preview of summer.

Central Park could see temperatures reach 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius). Temperature in Philadelphia could tie its high mark for the date at 95 degrees. As quickly as the heat arrives, it will depart. Temperatures in New York will be a touch cooler under rainy skies on Sunday.

“Quite a few records are to be set on Saturday,” said Rich Otto, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. “Saturday will be the hottest day.”

Since 1869, Manhattan has averaged about one 90-degree day in May, according to the National Weather Service. The last time Central Park got that hot was in May 2018.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.