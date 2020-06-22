(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers may not know the outcome of Tuesday’s Democratic primary for more than a week.

With a 10-fold increase in requests for absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York State Board of Elections announced Monday that it won’t begin counting those votes until July 1 so that it can double-check county records, which means any close race will not be decided until after that.

New York has one of the lowest rate of absentee voting in the country due to strict rules. But after those were relaxed this year, about 1.8 million people requested to vote by mail in the June 23 primary.

New York residents may have to wait a week to learn the outcome of some high-profile primary face-offs, including Representative Eliot Engel’s bid to retain his seat against Jamaal Bowman, a progressive backed by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Pennsylvania residents faced a similar delay in that state’s June 2 primary due to the new popularity of mail-in ballots, leading for calls to speed up the process by processing mail-in ballots before Election Day.

Coming Up:

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

