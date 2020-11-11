New York Workers Are Most Reluctant in U.S. to Return to Office

(Bloomberg) -- Companies in the greater New York City area have had the least success among major U.S. regions bringing employees back to the office, according to a provider of access-control systems.

By contrast, employers in major Texas cities have brought the most workers back, according to the report from Kastle Systems International LLC.

The Kastle Return to Work Barometer tabulates key-card and fob office access data from 3,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses in 47 states. The data from 10 large U.S. metro areas are compiled to create a 10-city average.

Only about a quarter of workers among all 10 cities returned to the office last week. The gauge fell from 27.1% on Oct. 28 to 25.1% on Nov. 4, the lowest since early September.

In New York City, only 13.1% of workers were back in the office during that week.

The steepest decline in the latest week was in the Chicago area, where the building occupancy rate fell to 16.2%. Dallas remained the most open city in the barometer with about 41% of workers in the office.

