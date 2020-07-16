(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers thinking of getting a coronavirus test should check that their sample will be processed by a local lab, instead of companies like Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and Quest Diagnostics Inc., state officials said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said surging demand for diagnostic tests across the country is making it harder for people to get timely results. But in New York, close to 70% of Covid-19 tests are being processed by a network of more than 200 local labs that don’t take as long, Cuomo said.

“The national labs are slowing on their turnaround time, that is a fact,” Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters Thursday. “It’s having some impact here. But the overwhelming majority of tests that we do are not processed by the national labs. They are processed by labs in this state that are not doing tests nationwide.”

Gareth Rhodes, a Cuomo aide who also serves as deputy superintendent of financial services, advised New Yorkers to check before they get tested.

“While there have been reports of specifically LabCorp and Quest having much longer turnaround times due to the volume they are seeing from Arizona, Florida and other states, if you look at the labs that the state is using, the average lag time for tests that were run yesterday was about one to three days,” Rhodes said. “I would encourage New Yorkers who are going to one of the nearly 800 testing sites in New York to call in advance and ensure their test results are being run by one of the labs” that is returning results quickly, he said.

Representatives for LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.