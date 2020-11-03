(Bloomberg) -- Real-estate companies are seeing clear evidence of New Yorkers and Londoners ditching city centers for suburbs as the pandemic changes the way they live and work.

IWG Plc, which operates Regus-branded serviced offices in cities around the world, said there was a “a strong pick-up in demand” for suburban space versus major cities, particularly in places reliant on public transportation, in a statement Tuesday. While deals for downtown New York offices have collapsed by 30%, activity in southern Connecticut is up over 40%, IWG said.

Across the pond, U.K. housebuilder Crest Nicholson Plc’s expected slump in full-year profit may not be as bad as expected, partly thanks to developments in southern England outside of London, it said in a quarterly update. A “structural change to the balance of office and home working” featured strongly in customers’ decisions, it said.

Shares in IWG climbed as much as 11% in early Tuesday trading in London, while Crest Nicholson shares jumped as much as 18.3%.

The pandemic has turned the world’s financial capitals into ghost towns as workers avoid mass transit. While cities across Europe showed signs of recovery in the summer, a resurgent wave of the virus has prompted a series of new restrictions and lockdowns in the region. New York is also tightening restrictions amid rising infections nationwide.

Both big and small companies are picking up on the suburban trend, IWG said. It’s also seeing strong demand for products supporting home and remote working, with September being its best-ever month for such sales.

Still, the shifts are a silver lining in a challenging year. Crest Nicholson’s full-year profit will still be significantly down on last year, while IWG said group revenue fell more than 10% in the third quarter compared to a year earlier.

“The impact of the pandemic has been greater than we imagined, and we remain in the eye of this global crisis,” IWG said.

