(Bloomberg) -- Soaring temperatures in New York City are making Wednesday the hottest day of 2023, so far.

Temperatures reached 92F (33C) in Central Park, surpassing the 91-degree mark seen in June and also in April during an unusual early heat wave, according to the National Weather Service. That comes as the planet sets global heat records, underscoring the dangers of ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

The heat, along with the lingering aftermath of Fourth of July fireworks, drove local air quality to unhealthy levels earlier Wednesday. But don’t expect new heat records in the coming days; temperatures will slowly ease into next week as a cold front moves in from the west.

