New Yorkers Are Split by Race and Income on How to Reduce City Crime

(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are divided along racial lines over the best strategies to improve public safety citywide, according to the results of a survey of more than 60,000 people conducted by a coalition of nonprofits run by allies of Mayor Eric Adams.

Asian American and Pacific Islander New Yorkers ranked “more police presence” as the top priority in improving neighborhood safety amid an uptick in anti-Asian American hate crimes, including multiple high-profile violent assaults and deaths.

By contrast, Black and White New Yorkers ranked housing and mental health first responders as more pressing fixes to the city’s spike in violent crime compared to adding more police officers.

The survey comes as major cities allocate more resources to police forces, even though money alone doesn’t seem to lead to a reduction in crime. Called “NYCSpeaks,” the $2.1 million survey initiative was backed by boldface philanthropic organizations including crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Gives, the Robin Hood Foundation and the Ford Foundation.

The group sent more than 150 canvassers into 33 different neighborhoods earlier this year, with the aim of soliciting a large number of New Yorkers’ views on more than two dozen different policy questions, with the intention of using the results to help Mayor Adams craft his policy agenda.

Overall, New Yorkers who responded to the survey ranked “housing” as their top priority in making neighborhoods safer. But the results also varied by income level: Respondents earning less than $35,000 a year were likelier to rank “more police presence” as their second priority, while those earning more than $35,000 a year were likelier to call for more “mental health first responders,” as their second priority.

A third of New Yorkers said safety was a top concern when riding public transit, trumping other priorities including better maintained trains, buses and stations, as well as shorter transit wait times and less expensive fares.

The survey also found that one in four New Yorkers want to increase accountability for police misconduct as a way to “improve trust in the criminal legal system” among people of color and that nearly 60% of adults “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that the city should provide reparations to New Yorkers who are descendants of Africans enslaved in the U.S.

In terms of workplace protections that Adams should prioritize, a third asked to expand $15 minimum wage and paid sick leave to all gig workers.

