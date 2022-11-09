(Bloomberg) -- New York voters approved a $4.2 billion environmental bond on Tuesday, one of the biggest wins for environmental, social and governance infrastructure in eight years and a sign of the sector’s growth in the municipal bond market.

The ballot measure was backed by 59% of voters, according to results posted by the New York State Board of Elections as of 3:14 a.m. New York time. The results were called by the Associated Press. The plan was widely expected to pass, following a long history of successful environmental bond acts in New York.

The New York financing plan is designed to strengthen climate and flooding resiliency in a state still recovering from weather-related disasters. The new debt will pay for green-building projects, water quality improvement and shoreline restoration.

Of the $4.2 billion, at least 35% is pledged to be spent in disadvantaged and under-resourced communities disproportionately affected by climate change.

The $4 trillion municipal-bond market is showing increasing interest in ESG investing after voter approvals in Texas, Florida and California in recent years for environmental bond measures.

