(Bloomberg) -- New York City residents received $40 billion in stimulus benefits that have been critical to the city’s recovery from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The $40 billion, which includes stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and Paycheck Protection Program loans, shows how much the city needs action on additional federal stimulus, de Blasio said. The city avoided deeper revenue declines because of the first round of stimulus, he said.

The city must now close a $3.8 billion fiscal 2022 budget gap with federal stimulus, the mayor said. It is in “dire, dire shape,” without action from Washington, he said. De Blasio must present a new budget in January.

