New Yorkers Should Make Their Own Covid Choices, Hochul Says

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday that choices about masks and vaccines should shift from the state back to individuals and localities as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations ebb.

“Individuals should make their own decisions,” Hochul said following a weekend decision to lift an indoor school mask mandate on March 2. “Any locality can have stricter requirements than the state.”

Hochul told New York City television station Pix 11 that she understood concerns that removing state requirements might pit people, localities and businesses against one another. But, she said, a 99% drop in cases after the omicron surge indicated it was a “good time to make that decision.”

“Let’s respect each other. I don’t want to have any conflict,” she said.

Counties, school districts and businesses still can impose their own rules. On Sunday, Hochul said that about 70% of the state is at low or medium risk as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the CDC loosened its recommendations for mask requirements around the U.S.

In a second interview Monday with News12 on Long Island, the governor said the mask mandates won’t yet be lifted at health-care and other congregate settings.

Hochul also said she spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday, who said the city would follow state guidance and remove school masking on March 7 assuming “no unforeseen spikes and our numbers continue to show a low level of risk.”

Barring no change in Covid’s downward trajectory, Adams said the city would also lift the requirement to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other public indoor venues.

Waiting until March 7 “will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York,” Adams said in a statement Sunday.

