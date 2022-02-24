New Zealand Aims to Raise Rates as Quickly as Possible, RBNZ’s Orr Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank aims to raise interest rates as quickly as possible to contain inflation and avoid the need for even greater policy tightening in future, Governor Adrian Orr said.

“By getting on top of inflation pressures quickly, by raising interest rates sooner, we aim to prevent the need for even higher rates,” Orr said in a speech to the Waikato University Economics Forum on Friday. “We are taking our foot off the accelerator as quickly as possible to avoid having to use the brake unnecessarily in the future.”

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee this week delivered a third straight increase in the official cash rate and projected it will now need to rise substantially above its neutral level -- estimated to be around 2% -- to return inflation to target. The RBNZ expects inflation will accelerate to 6.6% this quarter, more than three times the midpoint of its 1-3% target band.

Speaking to the forum after Orr’s address, former RBNZ acting governor Grant Spencer said the bank has been too slow to react to inflation pressures.

“I do think monetary policy has been easy for too long, and that the Reserve Bank does need to move faster in this tightening cycle,” Spencer said. “There is a real risk that inflation is going to become embedded in expectations and become very difficult and costly to remove down the track.”

Orr on Thursday defended the RBNZ’s pandemic stimulus to a parliamentary committee, and said the bank was one of the first to start raising rates last year -- a message he reiterated today.

Bit Faster

But Spencer said the RBNZ had just been a bit faster than other central banks.

“It’s expecting to still really have its foot on the accelerator up until the end of this year,” he said. “That’s not a good place to be. If you’ve got a really serious inflation problem brewing, you should be moving back to neutral more rapidly.”

Sharon Zollner, chief New Zealand economist at ANZ Bank in Auckland, said it was unprecedented that the central bank was raising rates at a time when house prices were falling, and there are economic risks.

“Can we now solve this inflation problem without a bust? Is there a forward path for the official cash rate that would bring inflation back to target in an acceptable time frame without causing a hard landing in the housing market and in the economy more broadly?” she said.

“We’re all forecasting exactly that, we’re all forecasting a soft landing. That would be pretty much unprecedented, that central banks manage to beat 7% inflation without a recession somewhere in the mix.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.