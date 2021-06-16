(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy avoided a double-dip recession as growth surged at three times the pace forecast by economists in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product jumped 1.6% from the fourth quarter, when it fell 1%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 0.5% gain. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 2.4% against expectations of 0.9% growth.

A booming property market and fiscal and monetary stimulus are helping the economy to cope with the closed border, which has decimated the key tourism industry. The central bank signaled last month that it may start to raise interest rates in the second half of next year, and some economists expect it to act sooner as inflation pressures build.

The New Zealand dollar rose after the report. It bought 70.75 U.S. cents at 10.48 a.m. in Wellington, up from 70.60 cents.

New Zealand’s success in containing Covid-19 allowed its economy to rebound more quickly than most. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in the first quarter after peaking at 5.2% last year, well below predictions at the outset of the pandemic.

In its May monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank forecast the economy would contract in the first quarter, putting it back into recession. It also said inflation pressures emanating from current goods and labor shortages will prove to be transitory, allowing it to keep its official cash rate at a record-low 0.25% until the third quarter of next year.

Some economists are warning the economy -- and inflation -- may be stronger than the RBNZ anticipates, and are tipping a rate rise in the second quarter of 2022. Investors are pricing a 60% chance of a rate hike in May.

